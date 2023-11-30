LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Cancer-stricken mother appeals for release of daughter held hostage by Hamas. Watch Video

Jerusalem, IsraelEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Nov 30, 2023, 06:31 PM IST
main img

Israeli mother dealing with brain cancer urges Hamas to release her daughter taken as hostage. Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The ailing mother of hostage Noa Argamani pleaded for her release in an emotional video. Noa was abducted by Hamas during a music festival, adding urgency to the humanitarian ceasefire talks.

In a heartfelt video shared by Israel's government, a mother grappling with brain cancer is urging Hamas to release her 26-year-old daughter who was abducted from the Supernova music festival on October 7.

The video, posted on the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Facebook page, shows Liora Argamani in front of a poster of her daughter, seeking assistance from President Biden and the Red Cross to facilitate Noa's return.

Liora expressed her wish to see her daughter Noa Argamani at home. In the video, she reassured Noa of the family's unwavering efforts to secure her release. 

trending now

"Noa, I want to tell you: if I don't get to see you, please know that I love you very much," the mom said in the video on the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Facebook page. "Please know we did everything we could to get you released."

Also watch | Jerusalem: 3 dead & 6 wounded in Jerusalem shooting; deadly attack after Israel-Hamas truce

The video includes footage from October 7, capturing Noa Argamani crying for help as she is taken away on a motorcycle, alongside her boyfriend who was also abducted. Noa's father, Yaakov, described his disbelief at the distressing images.

Yaakov Argamani advocates for peaceful measures to secure Noa's release, saying the family wants a non-confrontational resolution. 

Watch the video here:

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos shared on social media.

×

Release of hostages and ceasefire

With an estimated 240 hostages captured on October 7, dozens have been freed during a temporary ceasefire initiated last week, including 16 hostages released recently.

Follow this live blog for all latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war

In exchange for the release of hostages, 210 Palestinians have been freed from Israeli prisons. As the current humanitarian pause's potential conclusion looms, diplomatic efforts are underway in Qatar to negotiate an extension and prevent a resumption of hostilities.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She's passionate about data-driven stories and in-depth explainers.

RELATED

UN Chief Antonio Guterres sounds alarm in Dubai, says 2023 set to be hottest year in human history

Hugs and tears: Joyous reunion as Thai hostages return Bangkok from Hamas captivity

Will still fund Trump campaign even if he's convicted, says Home Depot billionaire

Topics