The latest report by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) showed the massive impact on the demographics of both Israel and Gaza due to the ongoing war. The report said that in 2024, Gaza witnessed a population decline of 6 per cent, which is around 160,000 people, due to the ongoing occupation in the strip by the Israeli military.

The report published on Thursday (Jan 2) revealed that around 100,000 Palestinians were forced to evacuate the Gaza Strip after the October 7 attack. Furthermore, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza claimed that at least 45,552 fatalities occurred in the area due to Israeli military operations.

The assessment has further highlighted that at least 60, 000 pregnant women in Gaza faced serious health risks due to insufficient medical care. Around 96 per cent of residents have faced food security issues.

The PCBS report claimed that Gaza's current population is 2.1 million. Children under 18 comprise 47 per cent of the total population.

The Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) said that a continued but slower population growth has been registered in the Jewish nation. On Tuesday (Dec 31), the census office said that Israle's population growth has decreased from 1.6 per cent in 2023 to 1.1 per cent in 2024. The report claimed the decline in population was due to increased emigration as 82,700 Israel residents left Israel in 2024. The number was 55,000 in 2023.

By December 31, 2024, Israel's population was recorded at 10.027 million. This was the first time that Israel's population surpassed 10 million, though this number includes foreign nationals living in Israel as well.

Currently, Israel is facing multiple conflicts such as clashes with Labanon's Hezbollah, Iran, Yemen's Houthis, and other groups that claim to support the Palestinians in Gaza, with its biggest target being Hamas.

