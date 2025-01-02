A suspected Chinese submarine drone was recovered in waters near the central Philippines, authorities said Thursday (January 2). While the drone was unarmed, the discovery raises concerns over “potential national security implications,” the police statement said.

As per the police report, the discovery was made by three fishermen on Monday, approximately nine kilometres (six miles) off the coast of San Pascual in Masbate province.

What's the function of the suspected Chinese submarine drone?

The drone, painted yellow and marked with “HY-119,” was found floating at sea. Regional police director Andre Dizon said the fishermen handed it over to the authorities. The drone was about two metres (six feet) long and shaped like a torpedo with fins.

"After fishermen handed the object over to our local police, we dispatched our Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) personnel and K-9 units to assess whether it was safe or contained explosives. The object has a total length of 359 cm and has a circumference of 79.2 cm," Dizon said, as per media reports.

Dizon added, “We need to strengthen our communication with fishermen. If they encounter or discover any unusual items in our waters, they should inform the police. It is important not to hide these things or interfere with them for their safety."

"Based on our open-source research in the internet ... HY-119 refers to a Chinese underwater navigation and communication system. It has an antenna and an eye that can be used for viewing. Based on our research, this can be used for monitoring and reconnaissance," Dizon said.

As per Dizon, the drone's application could include submarine communication, underwater surveillance, oceanographic research, and naval operations.

"It likely utilises secure encryption methods, frequency hopping, and low probability of intercept technology to avoid detection," Dizon added.

The device was handed over to the Philippine Navy on Tuesday for further investigation.

The Philippines and China have long been at odds over territorial claims in the South China Sea. Despite an international ruling invalidating China's claims over most of the sea, Beijing has continued to consider the area a part of its territory.

(With inputs from agencies)