Toco, a Japanese man who became famous for spending $14,000 for a hyperrealistic custom-made collie ensemble, is now opening his own zoo on January 26. The Tocotoco Zoo has been described on its official website as "a place where your wish to become an animal comes true."

The website says, "Have you ever wanted to be an animal? Have you ever imagined yourself as something other than yourself and felt excited?"



The zoo wishes to fulfill these dreams by offering a service where guests can wear realistic animal costumes and become animals.

Tocotoco Zoo: Inside details

At the Tocotoco Zoo in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, visitors will be allowed to wear a human-sized dog costume and live as the man's best friend, reported the New York Post.





Guests at the zoo will be given a chance to wear a lifelike, life-sized Alaskan Malamute costume, complete with a wagging tail and a mouth that moves like a real dog’s.





According to the official website, visitors can book private sessions for 49,000 yen (about $311). However, it’s still unclear who will manage the zoo or if more dog costumes will be added in the future.





There are size restrictions for visitors who want to try on the dog costume. Participants must be between 4 feet 11 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall to fit into the suit. Additionally, each booking allows up to three people to visit the zoo at a time.

Toco’s vision

Videos were recently shared by Toco of him playing while wearing a dog costume, saying that he wanted to be an animal and is opening a zoo to help other people experience the same dream.



