Qatari and Egyptian officials have put forward a new peace proposal aimed at ending the ongoing war in Gaza, the BBC reported, citing a Hamas source.

What does the new Gaza peace plan includes ?

The suggested deal includes a long-term ceasefire lasting between five and seven years, the release of all Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a formal end to the war, and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

A high-level Hamas delegation, led by political chief Mohammed Darwish and chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya, is expected to travel to Cairo for talks.

The previous ceasefire collapsed a month ago when Israel resumed its bombing campaign. Both sides have since blamed each other for the breakdown. Israel has not yet responded publicly to the proposed peace plan.

While talks are being underway, violence has continued to escalate. Since Monday evening, 22 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, according to a spokesperson from the Hamas-run health ministry.

The strikes reportedly hit Khan Younis, Jabalia, Beit Lahia, and Gaza City, injuring 45 others. Eyewitnesses described the bombing as "extremely intense," with dozens of bulldozers and pieces of heavy machinery destroyed. These machines were being used to clear rubble, reopen roads, and carry out rescue work.

Diplomatic push amid ongoing war

The Cairo meeting follows Hamas’s recent rejection of Israel’s latest ceasefire offer, which included a demand for the group to disarm in return for a temporary six-week truce.

On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war would not end until Hamas was dismantled and all Israeli hostages were returned. Hamas, however, is insisting on a formal end to the war before it agrees to release hostages.

Speaking to the BBC, a Palestinian official familiar with the negotiations said Hamas had shown "unprecedented flexibility" and was prepared to hand over control of Gaza to a Palestinian body agreed upon at both the national and regional levels. This could include the Palestinian Authority (PA) or a new governing body. Netanyahu has rejected any future role for the PA in Gaza, which has been under Hamas control since 2007.

