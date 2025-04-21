Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff in the history of the Roman Catholic Church, has died aged 88, the Vatican confirmed in a video statement on Monday.

Advertisment

He had been battling several health issues over his 12-year papacy, but surprised many with a public appearance just a day before his passing.

Also read: Pope Francis dies at 88: Who could be the next pontiff? Here's the list of potential successors

Final appearance at St. Peter’s Square

Advertisment

On Sunday, Pope Francis greeted more than 35,000 worshippers in St. Peter’s Square, making his way through the crowd in the popemobile. It was his most significant public appearance since recovering from a serious case of double pneumonia.

From the loggia balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, he declared, “Brothers and sisters, happy Easter!”

Though the Easter Mass was led by Cardinal Angelo Comastri, Pope Francis took part in the traditional "Urbi et Orbi" blessing, Latin for "to the city and the world," which was read aloud by Archbishop Diego Ravelli while Francis remained seated in his wheelchair.

Advertisment

Francis’ final message

In his last address, the pope turned his focus to major global issues. He spoke of the rise of antisemitism and condemned the violence in Gaza, calling for peace and a ceasefire.

Also read: When Pope Francis’ medical team wanted to stop his treatment, let him ‘die in peace’

“I think of the people of Gaza, and its Christian community in particular, where the terrible conflict continues to cause death and destruction and to create a dramatic and deplorable humanitarian situation,” said the message.

Francis also emphasised the importance of religious and individual freedoms, “There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression and respect for the views of others.”

Watch: Pope Francis death: Pope Francis has died, the Vatican Camerlengo announces

Pope’s last journey through the crowd

After delivering the blessing, Pope Francis was driven around St. Peter’s Square in the open-top popemobile, waving to the faithful. Around 300 cardinals, bishops and priests were present for the Easter Mass, which celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.