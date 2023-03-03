Gambia cough syrup row: CDC concludes contaminated medicines likely to blame for kids' deaths

The United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention along with Gambian scientists after an investigation have concluded that the contaminated cough syrups imported into Gambia are likely the cause of the deaths of 66 children due to acute kidney injury.

The report published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday, strongly suggests that medicines contaminated with the toxins led to a cluster of acute kidney injuries among 78 kids, and 66 died between June and September 2022.

The official death toll now stands at 70, after four more children died since September 2022. Most of the kids were aged under two.

The links between the contaminated medicine and children's deaths came to light in October 2022, when the World Health Organisation (WHO) raised an alert saying four cough syrups made by India's Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd contain toxic levels of diethylene and ethylene glycol and should be withdrawn.

The report reached conclusions after it examined the medical records of patients available, and interviewed parents and caregivers. It also mentioned other evidences contributing to the conclusion such as the tests of the medicines, the fact that the illness did not spread to adults and pointed towards a toxin agent rather than an infectious.

Maiden has been repeatedly denying its drugs were at fault for the deaths in Gambia and even the Indian government said that the syrups did not show any contamination when it tested them.

However, the company might resume work soon after the production at the company was stopped in October.

There have been several poisoning liked to diethylene and ethylene glycol in the past, in countries including Haiti and Nigeria.

Since deaths in the Gambia, over 200 children died in Indonesia, and 19 in Uzbekistan, linked to different cough syrups.

