G20 summit: Cabbie from Biden's motorcade duty went off to drop customer, creating security scare

As India's national capital was decked up to host the showpiece geo-economic G20 summit, the security apparatus went into high alert when a private cab, designated for use in the motorcade of US President Joe Biden, attempted to enter a five-star hotel where the UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was lodged.

Security personnel intercepted the Ertiga car and discovered that, before reporting for duty at ITC Maurya where Biden was staying, the driver had opted to drop off one of his regular clients at Taj Mansingh in central Delhi where the UAE President was lodged, The Indian Express reported.

Biden security apparatus at G20 summit: What happened?

An official from a security agency told the daily that India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had enlisted several private vehicles for Biden's motorcade, while the US had acquired 60 vehicles of its own.

Among these was a car with registration in Delhi's Haryana state, whose driver was part of Biden's advanced carcade.

This vehicle prominently displayed stickers showing that it belonged to Biden's motorcade and was expected to be present at ITC Maurya, where the US President was staying.

However, on that particular Saturday morning, the driver received a call around 8 am from his regular passenger, a businessman, requesting to be dropped off at the Taj Mansingh hotel.

Since the movement of Biden's motorcade was slated to commence around 9-9.30 am, the driver accommodated his regular passenger's request.

The passenger was reportedly picked up from upscale Lodhi Estate area in New Delhi district.

The security personnel intervened when they spotted multiple stickers on the car, indicating affiliations with ITC Maurya hotel and the Biden carcade.

Security personnel promptly communicated the situation via wireless communication, leading to their intervention and the driver's prevention from entering the hotel premises.

Security personnel at the hotel cross-verified the car's details with their counterparts at ITC Maurya, confirming that it indeed was part of Biden's advanced carcade.

Both the driver and the businessman were questioned by intelligence agency officials. The driver claimed ignorance of the protocol and acknowledged the impropriety of leaving his post during security duty.

The car in the question was then removed from Biden's motorcade, and all stickers were removed by security officers. After routine questioning, neither the driver nor the passenger faced any legal consequences.

