G20 summit: Biden and Erdogan discuss Ukraine grain exports, says White House

The White House said on Tuesday (November 15) that United States President Joe Biden and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the international efforts focused on the export of Ukrainian grain.

The leaders met on the sidelines of a G20 summit, which is underway in Bali, Indonesia and talked about bilateral relations, including trade and security issues.

Regarding the grain talks, Biden-Erdogan's meeting discussed the deal to ship Ukrainian grain exports safely out across the Black Sea for world markets.

ALSO READ | Russian FM terms Ukraine's conditions to restart peace negotiations 'unrealistic'

The international deal is an arrangement with Russia, which is vital to tackle the ongoing food crisis that emerged due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The deal helped to stem disruptions to global food supplies but is set to expire on Saturday.

The White House said: "President Biden expressed his appreciation to President Erdogan for his efforts to renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which they both agreed has been critical to improving global food security amid Russia's war and that the initiative must continue."

WATCH | G20 Summit 2022: Indian PM Modi and Chinese President hold talks at Gala dinner

ALSO READ | Both Russia and Ukraine tortured prisoners of war during ongoing conflict, says UN

In a statement, the White House also said that Biden expressed his "deep condolences" to Erdogan and the people of Turkiye in the aftermath of a bomb attack that killed six people in Istanbul. Biden also made clear that the US "stands with our NATO ally".

On Sunday, the deadly attack shocked the nation and the Turkish government blames the attack on a Kurdish militant group, the PKK, which has denied involvement.

US embassy previously expressed condolences, but Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Monday refused to accept it, saying that Washington helps to arm Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.

He said: We do not accept the US embassy's message of condolences. We reject it."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.