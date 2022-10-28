‘Future belongs to India’: Russia's Vladimir Putin hails PM Modi’s 'independent' foreign policy

Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “independent foreign policy”, saying that he put the needs of his people above and defied the western sanctions by continuing to carry on trade with Moscow.

“He is one of those people who is capable of carrying out an independent foreign policy which serves the interests of its people. Despite all attempts to impose some kind of restrictions on India, he is like an ice-breaker and continues moving in the direction which the Indian state needs,” Putin said during a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Moscow on Thursday, according to Sputnik news agency.

Calling Modi a “patriot”, Putin underscored the historical ties shared between India and Russia, saying, “India has come a long way from a British colony to an independent country. We have a special relationship with India. It has been underpinned by a close ally relationship of many decades."

"A lot has been under the leadership of PM Modi. He is a patriot. His idea of 'Make in India' matters both economic wise and in ethics. The future belongs to India. It can be proud of the fact that it is the largest democracy in the world."

The Russian leader also slammed the West, saying that the latter incited the Russia-Ukraine conflict and blamed the US for stoking a crisis over China’s sovereignty in Taiwan to enforce its global dominance.

“I have always believed in the power of common sense, and I still do, so I am convinced that sooner or later, the new centres of the multipolar world and the West will have to embark on an equal dialogue about our shared future, and the sooner that happens, the better,” Putin said.

Putin said that he believes that the coming decade will be more dangerous and unpredictable since World War II.

“We are standing on a historic frontier…Ahead is probably the most dangerous, unpredictable and, at the same time, an important decade since the end of World War II,” RT quoted Putin as saying.

