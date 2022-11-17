From Syria to Italy via UAE: How Europe's most notorious drug trafficker was arrested

The arrest of Bruno Carbone, an infamous Italian drug trafficker on run since 2003, took a mysterious turn this week when reports emerged claiming that he was captured and extradited from Syria. Carbon was on Europol's most wanted list of fugitives.

The arrest, however, remains significant since Carbon was reportedly a pivotal member of the infamous Impariale's Camorra clan, considered one of the most notorious drug-trafficking groups in the world. The Europol said that Carbone was a key contact for the procurement of large quantities of cocaine, mostly from Spain.

On November 15, Carbon was arrested in Rome in connection with a 20-year jail term handed down to him in September. The 45-year-old Italian citizen was sentenced to 20 years of prison in September 2022, with his prison sentence identifying him as a drug trafficker convicted for illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and participation in a criminal organisation.

Authorities provided no details to clarify how Carbone had been tracked down. But the Italian media reported he had been captured in Dubai, and Mohammed Sankari, an official in a north-western Syrian area held by the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), claimed Carbone was caught “while passing through the ‘liberated’ areas in March with the aim of reaching the regions under the control of the regime” of the Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

A report in Italian media outlet Il Foglio, United Arab Emirates (UAE) might have been the mediator of Carbone's extradition to Italy from Syria.

The trafficking of narcotic drugs continues to be a major challenge for European authorities. More than 214.6 tonnes of cocaine were seized in Europe in 2020, an increase of 6 per cent compared to 2019 and a record high for the fourth consecutive year.

