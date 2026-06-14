/From Sundar Pichai to Padma Lakshmi: Who are Indian-origin names in America's 'most successful immigrants' list?

A new list by Forbes featuring “America’s Most Successful Immigrants” has been released this weekend and it ranks 250 foreign-born individuals in the US who have made significant contributions across business, technology, science, culture, and public leadership. The ranking was released as a part of special edition to mark the 250th year of America. In the list that contained big names like tech giant Elon Musk and media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, as many as 27 Indian-origin leaders featured. The Indians featuring on the list are credited to shape the corporate image of America. The list has been released at a time when US President Donald Trump's anti-immigration policies are taking centre-stage and there has been increased vetting standards, deportation and crackdown on immigrants in the US, since Trump came to power in 2025.