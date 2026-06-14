Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /From Sundar Pichai to Padma Lakshmi: Who are Indian-origin names in America's 'most successful immigrants' list?

From Sundar Pichai to Padma Lakshmi: Who are Indian-origin names in America's 'most successful immigrants' list?

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 06:59 IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 06:59 IST
From Sundar Pichai to Padma Lakshmi: Who are Indian-origin names in America's 'most successful immigrants' list?

26 Indian-origin leaders feature in list of America’s Most Successful Immigrants list Photograph: (AFP | WION Combination image)

Story highlights

Forbes' “America’s Most Successful Immigrants” list features 27 Indian-origin leaders, including Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, and Indra Nooyi. The ranking highlights immigrants' contributions to technology, business, science, and innovation amid ongoing US immigration debates.

A new list by Forbes featuring “America’s Most Successful Immigrants” has been released this weekend and it ranks 250 foreign-born individuals in the US who have made significant contributions across business, technology, science, culture, and public leadership. The ranking was released as a part of special edition to mark the 250th year of America. In the list that contained big names like tech giant Elon Musk and media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, as many as 27 Indian-origin leaders featured. The Indians featuring on the list are credited to shape the corporate image of America. The list has been released at a time when US President Donald Trump's anti-immigration policies are taking centre-stage and there has been increased vetting standards, deportation and crackdown on immigrants in the US, since Trump came to power in 2025.

While the list has been criticised for gender disparity, with AMD Chief Executive Lisa Su ranked at number 8 being is the only woman to crack the top 10, there are at least four Indian-origin women featured on list. First Lady Melania Trump has also been ranked as most successful immigrant as she was born in Slovenia.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Complete list of Indian-origin individuals featured in Forbes’ “America’s Most Successful Immigrants” list:

  1. Vinod Khosla
  2. Naval Ravikant
  3. Hemant Taneja
  4. Sanjay Mehrotra
  5. Sundar Pichai
  6. Abhijit Banerjee
  7. Padma Lakshmi
  8. Satya Nadella
  9. Bharat Desai
  10. Neerja Sethi
  11. Jay Chaudhry
  12. Romesh T. Wadhwani
  13. Jyoti Bansal
  14. Neha Narkhede
  15. David Paul
  16. Jitendra Mohan
  17. Arvind Krishna
  18. Shantanu Narayen
  19. Premal Shah
  20. Rakesh Gangwal
  21. Indra Nooyi
  22. Nikesh Arora
  23. K.R. Sridhar
  24. Aman Narang
  25. Anu Hariharan
  26. Jayshree Ullal
  27. Shyam Shankar

Trending Stories

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

Share on twitter

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

Trending Topics