/From Sundar Pichai to Padma Lakshmi: Who are Indian-origin names in America's 'most successful immigrants' list?

A new list by Forbes featuring “America’s Most Successful Immigrants” has been released this weekend and it ranks 250 foreign-born individuals in the US who have made significant contributions across business, technology, science, culture, and public leadership. The ranking was released as a part of special edition to mark the 250th year of America. In the list that contained big names like tech giant Elon Musk and media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, as many as 27 Indian-origin leaders featured. The Indians featuring on the list are credited to shape the corporate image of America. The list has been released at a time when US President Donald Trump's anti-immigration policies are taking centre-stage and there has been increased vetting standards, deportation and crackdown on immigrants in the US, since Trump came to power in 2025.
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While the list has been criticised for gender disparity, with AMD Chief Executive Lisa Su ranked at number 8 being is the only woman to crack the top 10, there are at least four Indian-origin women featured on list. First Lady Melania Trump has also been ranked as most successful immigrant as she was born in Slovenia.
Complete list of Indian-origin individuals featured in Forbes’ “America’s Most Successful Immigrants” list:
- Vinod Khosla
- Naval Ravikant
- Hemant Taneja
- Sanjay Mehrotra
- Sundar Pichai
- Abhijit Banerjee
- Padma Lakshmi
- Satya Nadella
- Bharat Desai
- Neerja Sethi
- Jay Chaudhry
- Romesh T. Wadhwani
- Jyoti Bansal
- Neha Narkhede
- David Paul
- Jitendra Mohan
- Arvind Krishna
- Shantanu Narayen
- Premal Shah
- Rakesh Gangwal
- Indra Nooyi
- Nikesh Arora
- K.R. Sridhar
- Aman Narang
- Anu Hariharan
- Jayshree Ullal
- Shyam Shankar