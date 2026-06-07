/Trump shares AI-video of himself riding bike in India, lion in jungle: What is it about

US President Donald Trump is back at doing what he does the best - loving himself. Trump's obsession for himself is widely known by now. In latest display of his obsession, he has shared an AI-generated montage video of himself accompanied by a song repeatedly chanting, “Everybody loves Donald Trump.” He shared the video on his Truth Social platform on June 6, and was clearly not contended with one post. He reshared it again within last five hours. This is not the first time Trump has shown his love for AI-generated videos and pictures. In fact, if his Truth Social posts were to be analysed, he has shared at least two AI-video or photo every day - sometimes showing himself as Jesus Christ, at other times, placing the US flag on various nations - starting from Iran to Greenland.

What's in the video?

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The latest video shared by Trump is a one-minute video that shows AI-generated versions of him traveling across the globe, with the background music stating that they love him. The clip shows the president planting the US flag on the moon in a spacesuit, riding a camel, riding a motorcycle through the streets of India, and even riding a lion. It shows the Republican president paragliding, performing his signature dance move. It also shows his face on a pizza, hoardings, a double-decker bus, in the Northern lights and on Mount Rushmore. One of the most bizarre scenes in the video shows a Chinese man wearing gold braces engraved with Trump's name. Though, it was only one-minute long video, the lyrics mentioned the word "Trump" a whopping 45 times and the name "Donald" a 29 times.

Reportedly, the song in the background “Everybody loves Donald Trump" was created by a user identified on Truth Social as "ac132." As the president published the video, the user said: "I am proud to be endorsed by President Trump who I wrote this song about." Trump shared his response too. At the end of the clip, the song is credited to Anthony Constantino, a Trump-endorsed Republican congressional candidate in New York.

Trump's AI love last month led to a major backlash when he shared an AI-generated photo portraying him Jesus Christ. He deleted the post later, did not apologise and said in his clarification that he assumed the video shows him as a doctor. Just days earlier, Trump had shared another edited image portraying himself as fictional spy James Bond alongside the caption “Trump 007.” He also recently posted an image calling himself the “Greatest Attraction.”

The lyrics of the recent AI video song is as follows:

Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump (Trump!)

Everywhere I go, they love Donald Donald Trump

Down in Mexico, they love Donald Donald Trump (Trump!)

Flew to Italy, they love Donald Donald Trump (Donald, Donald Trump!)

In the Middle East, they love Donald Donald Trump (Trump!)

Met some Africans, they love Donald Donald Trump (Trump!)

Even in China, they love Donald Donald Trump (Trump!)

Man, these Indians, they love Donald, Donald Trump (Donald, Donald Trump!)

Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump (Trump!)

Everywhere I go, they love Donald Donald Trump (Trump!)

Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump (Trump!)

Everywhere I go, they love Donald Donald Trump (Donald, Donald Trump!)

Man, I gotta say, I love Donald Donald Trump (Trump!)