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'Your reckoning has come': Iran's AI video response to Trump's Jesus Christ image amid Pope row

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Apr 15, 2026, 10:53 IST | Updated: Apr 15, 2026, 10:53 IST

Iran responds to Donald Trump’s AI-generated Jesus-like image with a viral AI video showing a dramatic confrontation. The exchange escalates US-Iran tensions amid Pope Leo controversy, social media propaganda, and online information warfare involving political symbolism and memes.

Iran's AI video response to Trump's Christ image
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(Photograph: X)

Iran's AI video response to Trump's Christ image

In response to the AI-image shared by US President Donald Trump in which he looks like Jesus Christ, Iran has shared another AI-video in which the US president is being attacked. In the video, a figure resembling Jesus Christ descends from the sky and violently confronts Trump-as-Jesus character, punches him and throws him into a pit of lava. A dramatic voiceover states, "Your reckoning has come."

What did Trump post?
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(Photograph: Truth Social)

What did Trump post?

This was in response of Trump sharing an AI-image of himself on Truth Social in which he appeared like Jesus Christ. Draped in robes, surrounded by divine light, and seemingly 'healing' a man, Trump was seen flanked by supporters angelic or soldier-like figures. In the image, fighter jets fly across the sky, leaving trails, while fireworks burst, suggesting military strength and celebration. The Statue of Liberty is visible in the distance. After massive backlash, Trump deleted his post.

Trump attacks Pope Leo
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(Photograph: AFP)

Trump attacks Pope Leo

Trump is miffed with Pope Leo after he issued several statements against war in Iran. In his latest statement, Trump has said that Pope Leo should know that Iran has killed at least 42,000 innocent protesters and that it is “absolutely unacceptable" for Iran to have a nuclear bomb. He criticized Pope Leo XIV as “weak on crime” and “terrible” on foreign policy. He hinted that if he would not be in office. Leo would not be Vatican.

How Iran defended Pope Leo?
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(Photograph: AFP, X)

How Iran defended Pope Leo?

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian took to X and criticised Trump saying that "desecration of Jesus," whom Islam regards as a prophet of peace, was "unacceptable to any free person." He aslo said that Iran supports Pope Leo. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also took to X and said that Pope Leo XIV has taken a "fearless stand" against the war crimes by US. His reaction came after Pope Leo responded to Trump's criticism by saying he had “no fear of the Trump ​administration, or speaking ⁠out loudly."

Iran's Epstein jibe on Trump
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(Photograph: X)

Iran's Epstein jibe on Trump

When Trump shared AI-image of himself as Jesus Christ, Iranian Embassy suggested that it may actually be Epstein being taken care of by Trump. Previously when Trump referred to the Strait of Hormuz as the "Strait of Trump", the Iranian Consulate in Hyderabad, India, posted a map on X suggesting that the "Strait of Trump" was actually located "next to Epstein Island." Pro-Iran digital media groups, have produced AI-generated LEGO-style videos that explicitly link Trump to Epstein.

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