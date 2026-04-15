/'Your reckoning has come': Iran's AI video response to Trump's Jesus Christ image amid Pope row

Trump is miffed with Pope Leo after he issued several statements against war in Iran. In his latest statement, Trump has said that Pope Leo should know that Iran has killed at least 42,000 innocent protesters and that it is “absolutely unacceptable" for Iran to have a nuclear bomb. He criticized Pope Leo XIV as “weak on crime” and “terrible” on foreign policy. He hinted that if he would not be in office. Leo would not be Vatican.