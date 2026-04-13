Published: Apr 13, 2026, 09:48 IST | Updated: Apr 13, 2026, 09:48 IST
US President Donald Trump shared an AI image portraying himself as a Christ-like figure on Truth Social amid a heated feud with Pope Leo XIV, criticizing him as “weak” on crime and foreign policy.
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(Photograph: Donald Trump/Truth Social)
Trump Shares AI Image Depicting Himself As Jesus Christ
US President Donald Trump shared an AI-image of himself on Truth Social in which he appears like Jesus Christ. Draped in robes, surrounded by divine light, and seemingly 'healing' a man, Trump is seen flanked by supporters angelic or soldier-like figures. In the image, fighter jets fly across the sky, leaving trails, while fireworks burst, suggesting military strength and celebration. The Statue of Liberty is visible in the distance, further emphasizing American identity. The post comes shortly after Trump publicly criticised Pope Leo XIV calling him “weak”
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(Photograph: AFP)
Trump says he is 'not a big fan of Pope'
US President Donald Trump told reporters Sunday that he is "not a big fan" of Pope Leo XIV. "I'm not a big fan of Pope Leo. He's a very liberal person, and he's a man that doesn't believe in stopping crime," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. He accused the pontiff of "toying with a country that wants a nuclear weapon."
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(Photograph: AFP)
'Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy'
In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump sharply criticized Pope Leo XIV and called him “weak on crime” and “terrible” on foreign policy. Trump accused the Pope of aligning with the political left, opposing US actions in Iran and Venezuela, and undermining his presidency. He also claimed the Pope was chosen because he is American and suggested he wouldn’t have become pontiff without Trump’s presidency. Trump further expressed preference for the Pope’s brother and urged Leo to focus on religion rather than politics. Expressing his clear opposition, Trump wrote, “I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela. I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected.” He also went on to say: "If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican." (READ HIS TRUTH SOCIAL POST HERE)
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(Photograph: AFP)
Why is Trump opposing the Pope?
Trump's opposition of Pope stems from Pope's remarks on Iran war. Since the war began, Pope Leo has called the war "unjust" and condemned Trump’s threats of total destruction as "truly unacceptable." Pope Leo has also criticized the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts and ICE raids, describing the treatment of migrants as "inhuman" and an "affront to God-given human dignity."Pope declined an invitation to join Trump’s "Board of Peace" for Gaza and canceled a planned US visit for the country’s 250th anniversary in July 2026, choosing instead to meet with migrants.
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(Photograph: AFP)
What Pope said on Iran war?
In his strongest condemnation yet during a prayer vigil on April 11, 2026, Leo denounced the "delusion of omnipotence" he says is fueling the war, warning it is becoming "unpredictable and aggressive." The Pope has explicitly condemned leaders who invoke the "holy Name of God" to justify "discourses of death". He stated that "God does not bless any conflict" and certainly does not side with those who drop bombs. Earlier, Leo called President Trump's threat to "annihilate" Iranian civilization "truly unacceptable." During his Palm Sunday homily, Leo cited scripture to warn that God "rejects the prayers" of those who wage war, saying their hands are "full of blood".He has urged leaders to "Stop!" and sit at the "table of dialogue and mediation" rather than at the table where deadly actions are decided.
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(Photograph: AFP)
Trump celebrated the news of Leo's selection as Pope but relations soured soon
Upon the announcement that Leo XIV would be the first-ever American pontiff, Trump celebrated the news on Truth Social, calling it a "Great Honor for our Country" and a “great excitement.” Despite the congratulatory tone, tensions surfaced almost immediately when Trump shared an AI-generated image of himself in papal robes, which Vatican officials condemned as "indecent political interference". Shortly after his election in May 2025, the new Pope declined an invitation delivered by Vice President Vance in Rome to visit the United States during his first year.