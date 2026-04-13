In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump sharply criticized Pope Leo XIV and called him “weak on crime” and “terrible” on foreign policy. Trump accused the Pope of aligning with the political left, opposing US actions in Iran and Venezuela, and undermining his presidency. He also claimed the Pope was chosen because he is American and suggested he wouldn’t have become pontiff without Trump’s presidency. Trump further expressed preference for the Pope’s brother and urged Leo to focus on religion rather than politics. Expressing his clear opposition, Trump wrote, “I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela. I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected.” He also went on to say: "If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican." (READ HIS TRUTH SOCIAL POST HERE)