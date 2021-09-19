From shoe thumping to bomb drawings: Most controversial speeches at UNGA

One of the main parts of the United Nations, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is touted as a forum of equal representation. It is also widely known as the main debating chamber of the United Nations (UN).

The UNGA debates are one of the most awaited debates of the world that take place annually in the United States. Last year, for the first time ever, the world leaders were unable to gather face-to-face to discuss on important matters due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, this is not the only first that has happened in the UNGA. Over the years there have been several instances where people have left their seats for a standing ovation… or sometimes to leave the room out of anger. The speeches, well delivered by experts and world leaders, can make or break relations, bring light and justice to important topics and hope for peaceful mediation of disputes between governments and leaders.

Here are five of the most memorable speeches and their impact:

V K Krishna Menon

Indian UN envoy Krishna Menon is known in the UNGA history for delivering the longest speech in the history of the UN Security Council. In the year 1957, speaking on the issue of Kashmir, Menon started his speech in a strong and powerful way which was highly appreciated.

“The Security Council regards this as a dispute. It is not a dispute for territory. There is only one problem before you… that problem is the problem of aggression,” he said boldly.

Menon made point after point and reiterated India’s stand on the issue of Kashmir. However, his speech continued for eight long hours. So much so, the envoy also collapsed from exhaustion and had to be rushed to the hospital for a proper check-up.

However, this did not stop him. Menon later returned to the debating floor and resumed his speech, while a doctor accompanied him to make sure Menon’s blood pressure stays in check.

Nikita Khrushchev

The former Premier of the Soviet Union made it to the history of the UNGA speeches through his actions, and not words.

In 1960, Khrushchev was angered when the head of the Filipino delegation Lorenzo Sumulong referred to "the peoples of Eastern Europe and elsewhere which have been deprived of the free exercise of their civil and political rights and which have been swallowed up, so to speak, by the Soviet Union".

This statement angered the Soviet leader who then went on to label Sumulong as "a jerk, a stooge, and a lackey". after brushing him off from the spotlight.

The debate got heated and the room burst into murmurs. Khrushchev continued making his point and started banging his fist on the podium to get the room quiet, but when all things failed, at one point, as per several reports (which are not supported by WION), the Soviet leader took off his shoe and banged it on his podium.

Even in his memoir, Khrushchev made mentions of the incident, but till this date there has been no conclusion of whether or not the narrative is true to its happenings.

However, Khrushchev’s angered gesture did make it to the history and became a famous gesture of overheated conversations.

Hugo Chavez

Former Venezuela President, Hugo Chavez, took to spotlight when he compared the then-US President George W Bush to Satan.

"The devil came here yesterday, and it smells of sulfur still," Chavez said. "Right here! And it smells of sulfur still today. Yesterday, ladies and gentlemen, from this rostrum, the president of the United States, the gentleman I refer to as the devil came here, talking as if he owned the world."

Chavez has been openly against the United States since the beginning of his days in the office and he made sure he reiterates that infront of the world in the UNGA. The Venezuelan theatrical leader took to the stage a day after Bush addressed the assembly and compared the POTUS and his actions to Satan.

The incident took place in 2006 and Chavez referred back to his comment in 2009 when Barack Obama had come to power. Putting himself in the spotlight again, Chavez said it "no longer smells like sulfur" now that Obama is the POTUS.

Mu'ammar Al-Qadhdhāfī

Popularly known as Colonel Gaddafi, the Libyan leader made his debut in the UNGA in 2009. Gaddafi had been in power for nearly 40 years but had not even once addressed the assembly.

However, in 2009 the revolutionist decided to make up for all the lost time and delivered a 100 minutes-long speech where everyone was shocked as well as surprised, among other emotions.

In his famous 100-minutes-long speech, Gaddafi raised questions about several issues such as poverty, injustice, racism and more. He also accused the United States of developing the deadly Swine Flu for personal gains, and even questioned the official records of the assassination of John F. Kennedy — the 35th President of the US.

He hit the ceiling when he attacked the United Nations by likening it to the notorious and infamous terrorist organisation, al Qaeda. “It should not be called a security council, it should be called a terror council,” the Libyan leader said.

Benjamin Netanyahu

The former Israeli leader's name goes down in history of UNGA as the leader who used one of the most controversial virtual aid/props in the assembly.

In 2012, Netanyahu took to the podium to convince the world leaders that Iran was very close to developing a nuclear weapon. In a bid to make leaders understand his point clearly, the controversial Israeli leader took out a white board which had an illustration of a cartoon-style fizzing bomb. This bomb was divided into three parts: 70 per cent, 90 per cent and the 'final stage'. Netanyahu, with a red marking on the drawing, claimed Iran was 90 per cent ready with the nuclear weapon.

However, Tehran has always rubbished Netanyahu's claims and has reiterated time and again that it was never developing a nuclear weapon.