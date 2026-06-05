/From s*x toy slaps to America's spy chief? Trump's DNI pick Bill Pulte unusual past goes viral

Bill Pulte, the 38-year-old billionaire heir whom President Donald Trump has tapped to serve as acting director of national intelligence, is facing fresh scrutiny after reports resurfaced details of his unconventional rise from social media influencer and meme-stock enthusiast to one of the most powerful positions in the US government. Trump's decision to place Pulte in charge of America's intelligence apparatus has already drawn criticism from both Republicans and Democrats, many of whom have questioned his lack of experience in intelligence or national security. Now, reports have put a rather colourful chapter of his past into the spotlight.

Pulte's meme-worthy past

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According to a Daily Beast report, before entering government, Pulte was best known online for what he called "Twitter Philanthropy," a social media campaign through which he gave away money to followers and built a massive online audience. The grandson of homebuilding billionaire William J. Pulte amassed millions of followers by posting cash giveaways and engaging directly with users.

His online influence eventually attracted communities of retail investors who believed Pulte was involved in efforts to revive struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond after the company's collapse became a rallying point for meme-stock traders.

Reports suggest that rather than distancing himself from speculation, Pulte often appeared to lean into it. He participated in investor podcasts, attended events centred around the stock and became a prominent figure among online traders convinced the company could somehow be resurrected despite its bankruptcy.

One livestream reportedly featured Pulte wearing a jacket covered in astronaut patches, a common meme-stock symbol used to suggest a stock was heading "to the moon." At another event in Florida, attended by retail investors, a bizarre on-stage stunt involving a man getting slapped by a novelty sex toy drew widespread attention online.

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From meme stocks to intelligence chief

The enthusiasm never translated into a Bed Bath & Beyond revival, but Pulte's profile continued to grow. He later entered Trump's orbit and was appointed to lead the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), overseeing mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Trump has now elevated him further, naming him acting director of national intelligence while allowing him to retain his existing government roles. The appointment places Pulte in charge of overseeing America's intelligence community, including access to some of the country's most sensitive national security information.