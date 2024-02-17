From Navalny to Prigozhin, many of Putin's critics have met unceremonious deaths

The recent mysterious death of Alexei Navalny, a prominent Russian opposition figure, marks yet another sombre chapter in the ongoing saga of Kremlin critics meeting untimely deaths.

Navalny's passing in an Arctic Circle jail, as announced by the Russian prison service, adds to a troubling pattern of suppression and elimination faced by those who dare to challenge Vladimir Putin.

From mysterious plane crashes to suspicious poisonings, the fates of these dissenting voices paint a chilling picture of political opposition in Russia. Take a look.

Yevgeny Prigozhin: The mutiny and the midair explosion

Yevgeny Prigozhin, once a powerful oligarch within Putin's inner circle, met a dramatic end in 2023 when the plane he was flying in exploded midair. This incident followed a failed mutiny led by Prigozhin against the Russian Ministry of Defence, highlighting the perilous consequences of dissent within Putin's regime.

Boris Nemtsov: A bridge too far

Boris Nemtsov, a vocal Kremlin critic and former deputy prime minister, was assassinated in 2015 near the Kremlin in Moscow. His outspoken opposition to Putin's government and his efforts to rally against Russian military actions in Ukraine ultimately led to his tragic demise.

Boris Berezovsky: From power to exile

Boris Berezovsky, once a formidable Russian businessman turned exile in England, was found dead in 2013 with a noose around his neck. His fall from grace and subsequent death underscore the risks faced by those who fall out of favor with the Kremlin.

Alexander Litvinenko: Poisoned truths

Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian spy turned critic, was fatally poisoned with polonium-210 in London in 2006. Despite evidence implicating Russian agents in his death, the Kremlin continues to deny involvement, reflecting a pattern of impunity.

Ravil Maganov: The Fatal fall

Ravil Maganov, chairman of Lukoil, died in a suspicious fall from a Moscow hospital window after openly criticising the war in Ukraine. His death, deemed a suicide by Russian state media, raises questions about the dangers of dissent within Russia's corporate elite.

Anna Politkovskaya: Targeted truths

Anna Politkovskaya, a courageous journalist and critic of Russia's actions in Chechnya, was gunned down in 2006. Despite convictions in connection with her murder, the masterminds behind her assassination remain elusive, highlighting the pervasive climate of impunity.

Sergei Magnitsky: Silenced by corruption

Sergei Magnitsky, a whistleblower who exposed corruption, died in prison under suspicious circumstances in 2009. His tragic fate underscores the dangers faced by those who challenge corruption within Putin's regime.

Alexander Perepilichnyy: Whistleblower's woes

Alexander Perepilichnyy, a financier turned whistleblower, died in 2012 under murky circumstances in the UK. While initially ruled as natural causes, allegations of poisoning cast a shadow over his untimely demise.

Beyond these high-profile cases, numerous Russian businessmen have reportedly met similar fates in the past year, with suicides and mysterious deaths haunting the landscape of dissent in Russia.