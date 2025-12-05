/From Badam ka Halwa to Jhol momos: Here's what was served at President’s banquet for Putin

President Draupadi Mumru hosted a state banquet at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday (Dec 05) for the Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was visiting India first time since the start of the war with Ukraine. The Menu for the Russian President featured a lavish vegetarian meal, which included a curated spread of regional indian dishes showcasing the depth and finesse of regional delicacies served on a traditional thali.

The state banquet marked the last event on the itinerary of President Putin's two-day visit to India, during which Russia and India signed various agreements aimed at deepening cooperation between both nations across areas including trade, defence, mobility and migration, AI and space technology.

The meal began with a light Murugelai Charru soup, followed by an array of vegetarian appetisers such as Gucchi Doon Chetin, Kaale Chane ke Shikampuri, and Vegetable Jhol Momo with Chutney, reflecting flavours from Kashmir to the Himalayas.

The main course curated by the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s chefs included Zafrani Paneer Roll, Palak Methi Mattar Saag, Achaari Baingan, Tandoori Bharwan Aloo and Yellow Dal Tadka, paired with dry fruit–saffron pulao and multiple Indian breads.

Badam ka Halwa and Kesar-Pista, two of the traditional favourites, were picked for the Desserts, complemented with the fresh fruits and salads from across the country. The on-the-table menu featured Gur Sandesh and Murakku.

A variety of fresh-pressed beverages, such as Pomegranate, Orange, and Carrot & Ginger juices, were served alongside salads, including Beetroot, Khaman Kakdi, and Shakarkandi Papdi Chaat with Kamrak Boondi Raita. The spread also featured accompaniments such as Gongura Pickle, Mango Chutney, and Banana Chips.

The Russian delegation had dinner with the Naval band, joined by a group of classical instrumentalists, performing a mix of traditional Indian classical pieces, Bollywood tunes, and celebrated Russian compositions, in the background, highlighting the deep cultural ties between the two nations.