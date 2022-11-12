French President Emmanuel Macron meets Iranian women activists in Paris

Its been over a month since the Iranian women have been protesting over the dress code and the rights of women. People and leaders worldwide have supported the movement.

Protests in Iran began after Mahsa Amini's death, who was detained by the morality police, has shaken the country to its core. The movement has evolved into one of the biggest and long protests in the world.

The group of some prominent Iranian exiled rights activists met French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday (November 11). Maron referred to the country's women-led protest as a 'revolution," AFP reported.

The French president received the activists at the Elysee. Macron at a gathering at the Paris Peace Forum said, "We welcomed with great honour and pleasure a delegation of Iranian women." He added, "I want here to really emphasise to them again our respect and our admiration in the context of the revolution they are leading."

The French president earlier announced that France "stands by" the Iranian young people and women's protests while denouncing the government's repression.

Many people also flocked to the streets of Paris in support of the Iranian rallies, demanding the Macron administration cut its ties with Tehran. Some were vehemently against Macron's choice to meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. Many people criticised the use of tear gas by Paris police against demonstrators marching to the Iranian embassy to show their support for women in Iran.

The Iranian foreign ministry addressed Macron's remarks as a way to encourage violent people and lawbreakers.

