Iran: Young Kurdish rapper who protested over Amini's death faces execution

Saman Yasin, a young Kurdish rapper and artist is facing execution three weeks after being forcibly taken into custody at his house by Iranian security forces.

He was accused of declaring war against God in response to his social media posts showing his sympathy for anti-regime demonstrators,

Human rights organisations have warned that the regime may launch a brutal campaign of retribution in an effort to put an end to ongoing protests.

His destiny, which will be decided by the Iranian courts in the coming days, may be shared by thousands of other young demonstrators who are being detained.

The UN estimates that since the protests started more than eight weeks ago when the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in jail after being taken by Iran's morality police, 14,000 people, including children, have been detained by the regime.

Javaid Rehman, the special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran told The Guardian on Wednesday, “Over the past six weeks, thousands of men, women and children – by some accounts over 14,000 persons – have been arrested, which includes human rights defenders, students, lawyers, journalists and civil society activists.”

“In another most disturbing development, Iranian authorities have announced earlier this week that they will be holding public trials for over 1,000 arrested persons in Tehran and a similar number outside the capital … The charges against these persons will include charges … carrying the death penalty. In the absence of any domestic channels of accountability, I would stress the significance of the role and responsibility of the international community in addressing impunity for human rights violations in Iran,” he added.

According to the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, the Iranian government may utilise well-known inmates like Yasin to try to frighten people who are still protesting.

(with inputs from agencies)