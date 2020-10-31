'French nationals at risk everywhere', Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian claims

A few days after the recent attack in the French city Nice, France's foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has urged the citizens to exercise caution and stay extra vigilant as he claims the French citizens face a security risk "everywhere" in the world.

The minister has asked the security officials to tighten the security measures throughout the country to protect the citizens from the repeated attacks aimed at residents after re-publishing of a controversial caricature by the french magazine Charlie Hebdo.

His statement came after several countries, political leaders and international organisations called for a boycott for French products and asked the French President Emmanuel Macron to apologise for his statement claiming the repeated attacks in the European country is a result of "Islamist radicalism".

Also read| Canada's Justin Trudeau condemns France attacks but says free speech has limits

Talking about the recent attack in Nice, Le Drian said the motive behind the attack was still unclear but the matter was being treated as a terror attack. The Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also said that the suspect "wasn't on any of our security watchlists, either French or European." He also added, resonating the President's remarks that the country was "at war with Islamist extremism... an enemy that is both internal and external."

Le Drian's statement came after the country increased security across the country, especially near the borders and churches, especially for the upcoming All Saints' Day holiday on Sunday. The ministry has also issued a security warning for the French residents living abroad, urging them to stay cautious and vigilant against any possible personal attack, the foreign minister said.

The minister was earlier in the news when he publically accused Turkey of "trying to whip up hatred" against France and announced that the country will be recalling its envoy to Turkey after the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan passed a controversial remark claiming that the French President needed a medical check-up of his mental abilities for passing a remark stating that the religion of Islam is in danger and crisis all over the world. This was the second time Erdogan had issued such a statement. Last year, he had said Macron was "brain dead".