French lawmakers lodge complaint against UK over sewage dump in shared waters

The discharge of raw sewage by British authorities in shared waters have irked a lot of European nations after Brexit. According to media reports, a number of countries believe that the environmental standards in this case have gone down considerably when it comes to the UK and French lawmakers have now urged the European Union to take steps against this practice.

Three French politicians submitted a letter to EU Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius on Saturday stating that the practice of dumping raw sewage into the waters can be hugely harmful to the marine life and requested them to take strict actions to protect the biodiversity.

"We cannot let the environment, the economic activity of our fishermen and the health of citizens be seriously endangered by the repeated negligence of the United Kingdom in the management of its wastewater," Stephanie Yon-Courtin said in a statement according to Reuters.

Yon-Courtin, who is a member of the Normandy regional council, was joined by fishing committee chief Pierre Karleskind and former French minister Nathalie Loiseau in the complaint.

While the EU laws do not impact UK in any way after Brexit, they are still a signatory to the United Nations Convention of the Law of the Sea and in case of an official complaint from the European Union regarding the sewage dump, the United Nations will have to investigate the discretions.

According to Reuters, England and Wales regulator Ofwat and the British government's Environment Agency said that they have taken stock of the situation and have placed a number of companies under investigation for openly discharging their sewage waste into the waters.

