French justice minister to face trial over conflict of interest charges

French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti will be stand trial before a special judicial body in a conflict of interest case that has become the Achilles heel of President Emmanuel Macron's government.

The Court of Justice of the Republic which deals with suspected cases of crime or offence committed by a member of the government will be hearing the case. The jury usually comprises of lawmakers and judges of France's highest court, the Cour de Cassation.

Since the judicial body's inception in 1993, it has only held eight formal trials, making Dupond-Moretti a notable exception.

Judicial trials by their nature are extremely volatile, however, Remi Lorrain, Dupond-Moretti's lawyer stated that "the minister is extremely confident and he will not resign".

As reported by WION, Eric Dupond-Moretti, a 60-year-old former star lawyer, was recruited by President Emmanuel Macron just a year ago, swapping his life as one of the country's most famous criminal lawyers for a career in politics.

Read more: French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti charged in conflict of interest probe

He stands accused of taking advantage of his position as minister to settle scores with opponents from his legal career. Notably, Dupond-Moretti is France's first sitting justice minister to be charged in a legal probe.

In January, the French court launched an investigation after an anti-corruption group and three magistrates' unions filed conflict of interest complaints against Dupond-Moretti.

Dupond-Moretti has said the unions were using the allegations of conflict of interest to block his reforms.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: