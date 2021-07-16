French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti under investigation over alleged conflicts of interest

French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti has been put under formal investigation in connection with a judicial investigation into alleged conflicts of interest, his lawyers told reporters on Friday.

Eric Dupond-Moretti, a 60-year-old former star lawyer, was recruited by President Emmanuel Macron just a year ago, swapping his life as one of the country's most famous criminal lawyers for a career in politics.

Now he stands accused of taking advantage of his position as minister to settle scores with opponents from his legal career.

"The justice minister is not above the law, but he is not beneath it either," Dupond-Moretti told journalists as he arrived at the Law Court of the Republic in central Paris.

He is France's first sitting justice minister to be charged in a legal probe.

Under French law, a formal investigation means there is "serious or consistent evidence" implicating a suspect. It is one step closer to a trial, but it does not amount to being charged.

The person can be charged at a later date if further evidence emerges against them, or the investigation can be dropped.

Dupond-Moretti was questioned for hours by the Cour de Justice de La Republique, a special court that deals with complaints against serving ministers.

In January, the court launched an investigation after an anti-corruption group and three magistrates' unions filed conflict of interest complaints against Dupond-Moretti.

Dupond-Moretti has said the unions were using the allegations of conflict of interest to block his reforms.

