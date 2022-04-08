French presidential election 2022 polls: Tight race between Marine Le Pen and President Emmanuel Macron

Polls in the French election are indicating a tight race between far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen and President Emmanuel Macron.

Addressing her supporters, Le Pen said "Never before has the prospect of a real change been so close, but it depends on you."

"Never forget and tell people around you: if the people vote, the people will win," she added.

Comparing Macron to a ''stunned boxer,'' Le Pen made her case on why she should be made the first female president of France.

"Never in the history of the republic has a woman occupied the role of the head of state," she said.

She has introduced a proposal for allowing French people to start working at a younger age and retire earlier. However, Macron is pushing to shift the retirement age from 62 to 65.

In recent weeks, Macron has lost lead over his competitors while Le Pen is closing the gap. He is struggling to play the Russia card against her.

Hinting at Le Pen's past admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Macron said, ''I have never been an accomplice [of Putin], unlike others.''

In 2017, she had lost the second round of French election with a difference of approximately one-third of a vote.

(With inputs from agencies)