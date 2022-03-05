From Emmanuel Macron to Valerie Pecresse: Top challengers for Elysee Palace

President Emmanuel Macron has said he would run for a second term at the helm of the euro zone's number two economy.

Emmanuel Macron

During his first term, Macron, a former investment banker, cut taxes for corporations and the wealthy, made it easier to hire and fire workers and spent more than most European peers keeping the economy afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He pushed for a more assertive European Union and has spearheaded Europe's diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

France's youngest leader since Napoleon, Macron's victory in 2017 turned a sclerotic political establishment upside down while eschewing the wave of political and economic nationalism that had brought Brexit to Britain and Donald Trump to the White House.

His presidency, though, has been mired in waves of social unrest rooted in a perception that he is out of touch with ordinary people and indifferent to their everyday hardships.

