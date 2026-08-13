/French ambassador in Africa 'invited endless parade of women for sex' | Gravitas

A senior French diplomat is facing disciplinary action after an investigation into a pattern of private visits by young women to his official residence in the Central African Republic. The conduct allegedly breached diplomatic security rules and raised concerns among elite French security officers.

Bruno Foucher, France's ambassador to the Central African Republic, allegedly hosted at least 30 women at the French embassy compound in Bangui, the country's capital, between January 2024 and March 2026. A Paris-based investigative magazine reported that Foucher's conduct raised concerns at the highest levels of the French government.

Acting on advice from France's overseas intelligence service, the French Foreign Ministry opened an inquiry into his private conduct last year. The investigation remains ongoing.

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The magazine reported that the large number of female visitors eventually attracted the attention of personnel stationed in Bangui to protect the diplomatic compound. A French Foreign Ministry spokesman confirmed that the ministry ordered an administrative investigation in Bangui in 2026.

After receiving the findings, the foreign minister directed the ministry to begin disciplinary proceedings against Foucher. Those proceedings are still underway.

The magazine, which reviewed the official report, said Foucher acknowledged sexual relationships with at least two local African women. The report also alleged that he received around 15 visits a month and allowed one woman to stay at his official residence while he was away on government duties.

Foucher remains ambassador but could reportedly face dismissal from France's diplomatic service or a severe reprimand if the investigation findings go against him. He has so far not publicly commented on the allegations.

The case comes as France works to rebuild relations with the Central African Republic, where Russia's Wagner paramilitary group maintains a significant presence and reportedly provides security for the country's president.