/Jharkhand students protest: Police book 600 protesters over Assembly march in Ranchi

The Jharkhand Police on Thursday (August 13) registered an FIR against 600 protesters over the March towards the State Assembly in Ranchi. The FIR names 100 protesters, while police have also booked 500 unidentified students and other participants.

Police are examining CCTV footage and other available evidence to identify individuals allegedly involved in violence, damage to public property and violations of law and order.

The FIR follows a protest by thousands of JPSC and JSSC job aspirants who marched towards the Jharkhand Assembly on August 10. The protesters were demonstrating against alleged irregularities in state recruitment examinations.

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The Assembly gherao turned tense when protesters tried to cross police barricades. Security personnel used tear gas, water cannons and baton charges to disperse the gathering.

Police alleged that some protesters turned violent and resorted to stone pelting during the confrontation. Protesters, however, accused the police of using excessive force against job aspirants who had gathered to seek answers over recruitment-related issues.

Several protesters and police personnel were reportedly injured during the confrontation.

The students' protest over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations has now entered its 20th day. The agitators have refused to end the protest until the government meets their demands.

The ‘JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch’ has been holding demonstrations at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi. The protesters are demanding greater transparency in recruitment examinations, cancellation of several tests and an independent probe by the CBI or a panel of retired judges from outside Jharkhand.

Six rounds of talks between the government and student representatives have failed to resolve the deadlock.

BJP attacks government over FIR

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the FIR against the protesters, saying, “Congress-JMM sarkar just showed its true colours!”

"While students protest exam scams and fight for a fair future, the JMM-Congress government responds with FIRs against 600 young aspirants. They know that a criminal case can destroy careers, jobs and dreams of youths, but WHO CARES!," the BJP posted on X.