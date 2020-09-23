France's iconic Eiffel Tower evacuated due to bomb scare

The Eiffel Tower in French capital Paris has reportedly been evacuated. On Wednesday, Reuters reported that the iconic European tourist site had to be evacuated.

It’s not clear yet whether the evacuation was due to a bomb threat, which many local media outlets have reported.

The Daily Mail reported that the landmark was cordoned off by the police after they received an anonymous tip claiming explosives were placed in the area surrounding it.

Twitter users shared clips from the region, which showed police officers shutting off entry/exit points to the landmark. Additionally, explosives teams are searching the area.

All roads leading to the area have been forced shut, and people have been advised to avoid the route altogether.

Les abords de la Tour Eiffel sont bouclés par la police. Il y a une alerte à la bombe. La circulation est déviée Quai Branly. - @BFMParis pic.twitter.com/WZnWytKk0f — Barthelemy Bolo (@B2Bolo) September 23, 2020 ×

Eiffel Tower sees more than six million visitors a year, at least in usual circumstances. It is common for authorities to receive hoax calls regarding security around the region.

Owing to this, authorities had installed perimeter defences including bulletproof glass screens surrounding the monument to prevent future terror threats.

Terror outfits like Al-Qaeda and Islamic State have threatened the iconic landmark in the recent years

(More details awaited)