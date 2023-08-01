France Waterpark tragedy: Father dies after bouncy castle blown away, daughter critical; probe on

A father-daughter duo was severely injured in France on Sunday (July 30) after a bouncy castle in which they were playing at a water park was blown skyward by high winds. The incident occurred at the water park in Saint-Maximin-la-Sainte-Baume in southern Var region, a popular tourist place.

Both were rushed to the hospital, where the 35-year-old parent died while his four-year-old kid remains critical, prosecutors told AFP.

Officials said that the incident occurred due to "strong gusts of wind." They added that an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Guy Bouchet, a Draguignan prosecutor, told the news agency AFP that the management of the park has suspended the bouncy castle activity due to the weather at the very moment after the horrifying accident occurred.

The Draguignan prosecutor, in a statement, said that the structure was about 20 meters (65 feet long) and lifted around 50 meters off the ground at the Wonderland Waterpark, with both victims trapped inside.

According to Daily Mail, the structure landed about 150 feet away, and both victims suffered cardiac arrest.

Town mayor questions waterpark over 'safety'

In the aftermath of the incident, town mayor Alain Decanis posted a statement on Facebook condemning the waterpark's lack of safety.

"How can a water park that had been accepted on the municipal territory to bring joy and happiness to children be transformed into a machine of death that strikes down an entire family?"

"Tonight I want to offer my most sincere condolences to the mother who was present at the scene, who showed remarkable courage, and to all members of the family."

Decanis later vowed that the investigation would provide the answers.

In June this year, a rollercoaster accident in an amusement park in Sweden killed one and injured at least nine people. This happened in Stockholm's Grona Lund Park, where the Jetline rollercoaster reaches a height of 30 meters (90 feet) and a speed of 90 km/hr.

The accident occurred when 14 people were on the ride, and the front part of the rollercoaster separated from the vehicle stopped in the middle of the track and sent people crashing to the ground.

(With inputs from agencies)

