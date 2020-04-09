France to extend lockdown as Thailand begins mobile testing 

France has decided to extend the lockdown for the second time to contain the spread of the coronavirus while Thailand has started mobile testing to reach out to as many people as possible.

In Dubai marriages and divorces have been suspended for now.....

The UK reported 938 deaths on Wednesday taking the toll past 7,000. This is its highest daily death toll so far. The mayor of London has said the lockdown will continue. UK PM Boris Johnson who is being treated for the disease remains in intensive care. France is set to extend its lockdown beyond April 15 to slow the spread of the coronavirus. French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation next week. The announcement of the second extension came as the death toll crossed the 10,000 mark.

Fresh studies indicate that most of the coronavirus cases in New York were brought by travellers, mainly from Europe. The findings reveal a previously hidden pattern of the spread of the virus that might have been detected had aggressive testing been carried out.

America's strategic national stockpile has nearly run dry. They're out of the equipment required to protect front-line medical workers. This includes N95 respirators, surgical masks and other medical supplies.

About 90% of the personal protective equipment in the stockpile has been distributed to state and local governments. More than 70% of employees of South Korea's biggest carrier Korean Air have been asked to take paid leave. The decision has been taken in the wake of the operational difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees will receive 70 per cent of their regular pay. The leave will be for six months from April 16 until October 15.

In an attempt to ramp up testing and reach out to as many people as possible, Thailand has launched mobile coronavirus testing. There are close to 2,500 cases recorded in the country.

More than six weeks after Saudi Arabia reported its first case of COVID-19. At least 150 members of the Saudi royal family have tested positive for the virus. The governor of the capital Riyadh is undergoing treatment in intensive care.

Weddings and divorces in Dubai have been suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Couples who have already completed wedding formalities have been asked to not organise parties. The UAE has recorded 12 deaths and over 2,600 cases of the coronavirus...

Policemen in Colombia are using unique ways to support people stuck at home amid coronavirus fears. They have been visiting areas in Bogota and giving Zumba fitness classes to keep the residents in good spirits.