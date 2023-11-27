LIVE TV
France: Six teenagers head to court over beheading of French teacher

Paris, FranceEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Nov 27, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

French CRS police officers stand as adults and children gather in front of flowers displayed at the entrance of a middle school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, 30kms northwest of Paris, on October 17, 2020, after a teacher was beheaded by an attacker who has been shot dead by policemen Photograph:(AFP)

Six teenagers face a closed-door trial in France for their alleged involvement in the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty. The attack, rooted in a class on freedom of expression, exposes societal tensions.

On Monday (Nov 27), six teenagers will face trial behind closed doors, accused of involvement in the beheading of French history teacher Samuel Paty in 2020. 

Paty, 47, had shown cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in a class on freedom of expression, sparking anger among some Muslim parents. The portrayal of the Prophet is considered blasphemous in Islam.

False accusation by a 15-year-old

Among the accused minors is a 15-year-old girl who initially claimed Paty showed caricatures in her class. However, it was later established that she wasn't present during the incident, leading to a charge of false accusation.

The assailant, an 18-year-old born in Russia of Chechen origin, beheaded Paty outside his school in a Paris suburb. The attacker was subsequently shot dead by the police.

The remaining five minors, aged between 14 and 15 at the time, will face charges of premeditated criminal conspiracy or ambush. They are suspected of assisting the murderer by identifying Paty or monitoring his exit from the school.

What are the legal consequences?

All six minors, now before the children's court, could potentially be sentenced to 2.5 years in prison. The closed-door hearings are scheduled to last until December 8.

France, with Europe's largest Muslim minority, has grappled with a series of attacks by Islamist militants or sympathisers. 

Beyond the minors, eight adults are also accused and will face a special criminal court, underscoring the gravity of the incident.

Following Paty's tragic death, some teachers admitted self-censorship to avoid conflicts with students and parents over issues related to religion and free speech. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She's passionate about data-driven stories and in-depth explainers.

