France: Oil companies to held talk with workers on strike amid gas supply shortage

Total Energies in France said on Sunday (October 9), that it would advance pay talks with unions as refineries have reduced petrol supplies.

Oil companies including Total Energies have witnessed decreasing profit margins amid Russia's Ukraine conflict, which led to cuts in oil and gas supplies to Europe.

The CGT union, the group leading the strikes at Total Energies and Exxon Mobil earlier said that they would continue their strikes until their needs are not fulfilled.

Its representative in conversation with AFP said, "If we do start talks, it will be based on our demands -- a 10-per cent salary hike... retroactive for the year 2022."

Workers in France have been on strike for the last two weeks, demanding higher wages after increasing prices in the country, which made vehicle owners queue up for hours. Some even travelled to Paris.

The company runs nearly 3,500 petrol stations who are currently either low or empty stations. Currently, three of Total's refineries are blocked.

Representatives of both sides will hold talks to reach a settlement.

The French government has increased 20 per cent supplies in the country to match the demand. Some areas in the country have reported 30 per cent hike in the demand.

The Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier -Runacher in conversation with BFM said that the situation will soon improve this week and assured that the government had freed up stock to continue supply.

(With inputs from agencies)

