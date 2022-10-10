Global economy LIVE updates | Asian stocks fall as Russia-Ukraine tension keeps markets on tenterhooks

The Philippines' energy ministry on Monday warned that country's power supply might get affected from next year as some hydro plants have been unable to deliver electricity.

Addressing a forum organised by the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines, Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla said they are planning to ramp up use of renewable sources of energy, hoping that it might help ease the impact of high fuel prices.

Despite the country running power surplus for the rest of the year, the official did not rule out power outages saying that reserves are thin.

"In 2023 the situation is a bit difficult especially in the summer months. The scenario...shows several yellow alerts and possible red alerts in 2023," he said.

Red alerts are issued when supply is insufficient to meet demand.