Global economy LIVE updates | Asian stocks fall as Russia-Ukraine tension keeps markets on tenterhooks

WION will be keeping track of global markets, stock market situations and more. Photograph: Reuters
The global economic environment seems to be taking a turn for the worse as geopolitical tensions and the decision of OPEC+ to cut oil production continues to badly affect vulnerable economies around the world.
WION will be keeping track of global markets, stock market situations and more.
Oct 10, 2022, 08:54 AM (IST)
Shares of China’s biggest chipmaker SMIC sank in Hong Kong stock market after US announced new export control measures that seeks to cut off Beijing’s ability to buy and manufacture high-end chips used in military equipment.
SMIC’s stock fell as much as 5.23 per cent before recovering slightly. It last traded 2.91 per cent lower.
Oct 10, 2022, 08:30 AM (IST)
The Philippines' energy ministry on Monday warned that country's power supply might get affected from next year as some hydro plants have been unable to deliver electricity.
Addressing a forum organised by the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines, Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla said they are planning to ramp up use of renewable sources of energy, hoping that it might help ease the impact of high fuel prices.
Despite the country running power surplus for the rest of the year, the official did not rule out power outages saying that reserves are thin.
"In 2023 the situation is a bit difficult especially in the summer months. The scenario...shows several yellow alerts and possible red alerts in 2023," he said.
Red alerts are issued when supply is insufficient to meet demand.
Oct 10, 2022, 08:24 AM (IST)
Asian stocks sank on Monday following robust hiring in US, quashing hopes of a tight monetary policy.
Inflation is also expected to see core prices move higher again.
Moreover, the latest attack on Crimea bridge connecting Russia raised geopolitical tensions and as a result, the markets remained volatile as world awaits Moscow's response.
Week-long holdiay in Japan and South Korea saw little trading in Asian markets, while the Treasury market is shut on Monday.
S&P 500 futures led the early action with a drop of 0.5 per cent, while Nasdaq futures fell 0.6 per cent as US earnings season kicks off later this week.
Oct 10, 2022, 08:19 AM (IST)
Hong Kong stocks opened with losses on Monday after robust US jobs data dampened hopes of a slowdown in the world's top economy as specualations arose of another massive Federal Reserve interest rate hike.
The Hang Seng Index shed 1.64 per cent, or 290.69 points, to 17,449.36, according to AFP.
The Shanghai Composite Index had a modest rise of 0.08 per cent, or 2.54 points, to 3,026.94 as week-long break ended.
China's second exchange the Shenzhen Composite Index on added 0.13 per cent, or 2.48 points, to 1,914.47.