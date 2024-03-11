France: Macron supports 'help to die' law; to present parliamentary bill on assisted dying in May

French President Emmanuel Macron, on Monday (March 11) announced his backing for a new legislation regarding end-of-life care, proposing to introduce a draft bill to parliament in May.

Macron in an interview with Liberation newspaper, refrained from calling the proposed legislation euthanasia or assisted suicide, preferring the term "help to die," drawing a clear distinction from existing laws in neighbouring countries.

"It does not, strictly speaking, create a new right nor a freedom, but it traces a path which did not exist until now and which opens the possibility of requesting assistance in dying under certain strict conditions," he said.

The proposed legislation aims to establish strict conditions for end-of-life assistance, requiring assessment by a medical team to ensure the decision's legitimacy and appropriateness. It would apply solely to adults capable of decision-making, facing a medium-term life prognosis threat, such as terminal cancer.

Additionally, Macron also highlighted provisions for family involvement, allowing them to appeal decisions regarding end-of-life assistance.

Public input and support

The proposed bill stems from the deliberations of a citizen group comprising 184 randomly selected people. Their discussions culminated in substantial support, with 76 per cent in favour of some form of end-of-life assistance, showing a broad consensus among the public.

The decision to advance end-of-life legislation aligns with recent social reforms, including the constitutional protection of abortion rights. Macron's support for these measures is also aimed towards to solidifying his image as a progressive leader ahead of the upcoming European parliamentary elections, as his party faces challenges from far-right opposition.

However, the announcement has irked religious leaders in the traditionally Catholic country as well as many health workers.

How will it be implemented?

If sanctioned by medical professionals, a lethal substance would be prescribed to the patient, who may self-administer it or receive assistance from a third party if physically incapable. According to the text, this third party could be a volunteer, the attending doctor, or a nurse, and the administration could occur at the patient's residence, in nursing homes, or care facilities.

Upon a request for assistance in dying, medical experts would have a 15-day window to respond, with approval valid for three months, during which the patient retains the option to revoke the decision, as stated by Macron.

In instances where medical professionals decline the request, the patient retains the option to seek consultation from another medical team or appeal the decision, Macron added.

Previously, French patients experiencing distress and seeking to end their lives had to seek assistance abroad, including neighbouring Belgium.

The 2005 legislation legalised passive euthanasia, which involves withholding artificial life support, acknowledging it as a component of the "right to die." Additionally, the 2016 law permitted doctors to combine passive euthanasia with "deep and continuous sedation" for terminally ill patients experiencing pain. However, active euthanasia, wherein doctors administer lethal doses of drugs to individuals with incurable conditions, remains illegal in France.