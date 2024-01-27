President Macron’s India visit: A synthesis of symbolism and substance

Before President Emmanuel Macron’s nearly 32-hour visit to India (25–26 January 2024) began, some observers agonised opining that the journey would be merely symbolic. They need not have worried! A careful assessment of the deliberations and outcomes of the visit shows that it was rich both in symbolism and substance. It demonstrated that frequent meetings between the top leaders create a special momentum for the ministers, officials and others to keep achieving more thus making the India-France engagement special and unique in many respects. The two nations have become “kindred souls on the global stage,” as a former Indian diplomat put it aptly.

What drives them?

Macron visited India to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations. This was the sixth time a French leader was accorded this honour. Macron was on his third visit to India. It came six months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France where he was the guest of honour at the Bastille Day Parade, the French national festival. Indian troops marched on the Champs-Élysées in Paris then; now it was the turn of the French troops to show their skills on Kartavya Path in New Delhi, with the two Rafales and an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft participating in the aerial show. All this combined to indicate how close France and India have become – emotionally, politically, diplomatically, and strategically. What else explains India's last-minute invitation to the French president (when the US president declined to come for reasons still unclear) and Macron’s swift and graceful acceptance?

Watch | French President Macron enjoys Qawwali at Nizamuddin Dargah, Delhi × India regards France as a trusted friend and partner, a key member of the Western alliance that adopts a perspective different from that of the Anglo-Saxon world. France views India “as a major, responsible power,” observed Thierry Mathou, the French ambassador in India, “that has a key role in bridging divides and advancing solutions to global challenges.” The two nations’ shared worldview, and inclination to anchor their foreign policies in multiple partnerships while safeguarding their ‘strategic autonomy’ act as a strong adhesive.

Triple dimensions

The uniqueness of the Indo-French friendship was established again last July when their leaders articulated a combined vision of the relationship for 2047, which will mark the centenary of India's independence and 50 years of the strategic partnership established in 1998. Horizon 2047: 25th Anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, Towards A Century of India-France Relations is a must-read document for all students and observers of foreign policy because India has not signed a similar pact with any other nation. Nor has France. Its portrayal of the partnership from three different but interrelated angles – security and sovereignty, planet, and people – sheds light on the entire spectrum of motivations and ideas shaping their cooperation. “Through this ambitious roadmap,” stated the two governments, “the India-France Strategic Partnership will further diversify into new areas of cooperation while also deepening existing programmes of shared interests.”

Horizons 2047 is a reliable yardstick to evaluate the result of President Marcon’s latest visit, keeping in mind its global, regional and bilateral dimensions. The visit produced nine bilateral agreements, seven key announcements, and a 41-para ‘Joint Statement’. It reflected the arduous work of several months, not just a few hours. Summing it up, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra noted that the tangible gains demonstrated that the visit was “very heavy in terms of substantive outcomes as also the richness of discussions between the two leaders.”

On global issues, the two sides revealed a substantial convergence. In their view, India's G20 presidency was a success that enhanced the forum’s inclusive and representative character and strengthened its role in advancing an inclusive global agenda. France “commended” India's offer to host COP33 in 2028. The French support for India's candidacy for the International Energy Agency was affirmed. The two leaders agreed on a comprehensive dialogue on global issues such as climate change, plastic pollution, and increased cooperation in biodiversity and desertification. They reiterated their call for reform and effective multilateralism.

Concerning regional conflicts with global implications, a solid discussion took place on all the current challenges. As regards Ukraine, they expressed “deep concern” over the continuation of the war and called for “a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace.” They were clear that the Israel-Gaza conflict now needed “a humanitarian ceasefire” as well as an immediate release of all hostages. They stood for a political process that led to a two-state solution, the only path for lasting peace and stability in the region. They were concerned about the complex situation in the Red Sea and advocated upholding the freedom of navigation and respecting the international law of the sea. They also reiterated their “unequivocal condemnation” of terrorism “in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism.”

As expected, the Indo-Pacific received their pointed attention in both its theatres – the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean. They decided to intensify their cooperation in the Southwest Indian Ocean, building on past joint surveillance success and interactions, including in “India's maritime neighbourhood.” This seems to be in the context of the Chinese Navy’s increased presence around Sri Lanka and Maldives. Another interesting point related to the early operationalization of the Indo-Pacific Triangular Development Cooperation Fund for the purpose of scaling up green technologies that are being developed in the region. A shared interest and the need for coordination were noted concerning the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC) which was announced last September.

On the bilateral plane, several new decisions were taken to augment the quantum of cooperation in the realms of defense, space, digital technology, the Blue Economy, and youth mobility. France plans to encourage an increase in the number of Indian students from 11,000 to 30,000 in French institutions in the coming years. Among the agreements signed, the roadmap for industrial defence partnership and related documents may be of considerable significance. The plan is for the co-design, co-development, and co-production of defence products not only for India but also for other friendly countries. The partnership in space would also be expanded.

Conclusion

President Macron and Prime Minister Modi hailed the India-France partnership as having “great importance for our people and for the causes that are critical for the future of our world and our planet.” Hence a decision was announced by them to hold “Annual Summits, including during multilateral summits” to drive “closer cooperation” between the two countries.

In short, the Macron visit highlighted the unique partnership in all its vital and colourful dimensions, visible bonhomie between the two leaders, and a close and growing connection between their peoples. India’s President Droupadi Murmu expressed confidence that the comfort of the India-France friendship and the strength of their partnership would “illuminate the path forward.”