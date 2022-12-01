French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire: Govt went 'too far' in relying on US consultancies

In what is being seen in some quarters as a challenge to President Emmanuel Macron, the French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has come out openly against the government's dependence on external consultancies like US firm McKinsey.

His remarks on November 27 came days after French investigators opened inquiries into the role that consulting firms played in the 2017 and 2022 elections amid claims of irregular campaign financing. There was also speculation that work done by the consultants were under-billed in violation of the European country's strict electoral laws.

As per earlier a report in Politico, consulting firms like McKinsey, Accenture and Citwell have been extremely influential in French politics, especially when Macron came to power.

The French minister acknowledged that past administrations overly relied on consultancies.

He said, "I willingly recognise it, and I think that we have gone too far."

He added that whether it's the current administration or the previous one, there has been a slip-up.

Prior to being re-elected this year, Emmanuel Macron faced criticism for his increasing reliance on the private sector.

However, the president on Friday (Nov 25), refuted claims that he was the primary subject of a judicial investigation of the employment of management consultants by the government and their involvement in the recent election campaigns.

A day earlier, the French prosecutor's office said it had begun an investigation that was reportedly centred on Macron and his 2017 and 2022 presidential campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies)