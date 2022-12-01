On a state visit, Macron blasts US law as 'super aggressive' for European businesses

French President Emmanuel Macron, on US visit currently, criticised subsidies under USA's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) 'super aggressive.' In this meeting, Macron addressed lawmakers from both political parties in the US. Macron, who arrived in the US for a state visit on Tursday (November 29), will also question US President Joe Biden over the subsidies over which the European Union is not very happy. This is Macron's second state visit to US after taking office.

"This is super aggressive for our business people," Macron said as per AFP.

The White House touts the IRA legislation as a groundbreaking effort to reignite US manufacturing and promote renewable technologies, but European Union governments are crying foul, threatening to launch a trade war by subsidizing their own green economy sector.

Macron's blunt assessment, saying he just wanted "to be respected as a good friend," tore some of the veneer off a carefully choreographed state visit intended to celebrate historic US-French ties -- and also tackle the trickier parts of the US-EU transatlantic alliance.

"I don't want to become a market to sell American products because I have exactly the same products as you," said Macron, stressing that France had its own middle class in need of employment.

"And the consequence of the IRA is that you will perhaps fix your issue but you will increase my problem. I'm sorry to be so straightforward," he said.

Despite Macron's apparent combative tone, his visit to US is also being seen as an effort to mend ties between the two powers which reached a historic low after US and UK torpedoed multi-billion dollar deal between France and Australia to strike their own to provide the latter with nuclear submarines.

After Macron's quote, White House appeared to be in business as usual mode as it underlined that the state visit was about two presidents' "warm relationship."

US advances in the clean energy economy will help Europeans too, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. The IRA "presents significant opportunities for European firms as well as benefits to EU energy security. This is not a zero sum game."

In a speech later at the French embassy, Macron insisted on the subsidies issue and said they could become a real sticking point in US relations with Europe.

(With inputs from agencies)

