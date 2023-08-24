France: Excavation for remains of German WW2 soldiers fails to yield anything

A dig in France to find remains of bodies of dozens of occupying German troops who are said to have been executed in central France by Resistance fighters during Second World War failed to yield anything, said authorities on Thursday (August 24).

"The area turned out to be empty following the excavation. Rocky veins 1.7 metres (six feet) below ground could explain the radar echoes recorded at the spot," the prefecture in the Correze department said.

In July, local authorities had said that a potential "mass grave" was identified near Meymac in Correze after a 98-year-old former Resistance fighter went public with claims of the killings.

In the 1960s, 11 bodies had been recovered. It was believed that the group of prisoners had 46 Germans and a Frenchwoman who was suspected to be collaborating with them.

Former fighter Edmond Reveil told AFP that the small Resistance group, with only around 30 members, had to kill the Germans because it did not have the means to keep them prisoner.

"If we had let the Germans go, they would have destroyed Meymac," he said.

The most recent search of the wooded area had yielded some World War 2-era relics. These included 20 bullets and cartridge casings from pre-1944 French, German, American and Swiss weapons, in addition to five pre-1943 coins.

"These elements confirm the presence of a group of Resistance fighters at this spot in 1944," the prefecture said.

Nevertheless, "searches around where these objects were found did not allow identification of any human remains," it added.

The Franco-German combined effort at the dig has been called off. However, the prefecture has said that a further analysis by ground-penetrating radar with the help of topographical data as well as historical documents. It added that any new information can prompt further digs.

France's National Office for Former Fighters and War Victims (ONACVG) led this month's search, in cooperation with Germany's VDK war graves authority.

(With inputs from agencies)

