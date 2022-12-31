France: Covid test mandatory for travellers from China; nation faces 'triple epidemic'

The French health system is under immense pressure as the authorities released that the nation faces a triple epidemic—of coronavirus, flu, and bronchiolitis. The nationwide strike by doctors and emergency services has made the situation even worse.

Earlier this week on Wednesday, French Health Minister François Braun said that the respiratory infection is affecting children under two and the strike is forcing patients to go to the hospitals for consultation instead of their local GP.

Health Minister François Braun had also warned that this was a week of great danger for the national health system. Braun issued an alert because the general practitioners continue their strike for higher consultation fees and improved conditions.

Meanwhile, France said on Friday (December 30) that it would require travellers arriving from China to show a negative Covid test. Amid a rise in positive cases in China, countries like Italy and Spain have also taken similar moves.



France will now require travellers boarding a flight from China to show a negative Covid test fewer than 48 hours old with their boarding pass, with random tests carried out on passengers on arrival. The government also said that the positive tests will be sequenced to check for new variants.

