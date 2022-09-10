France calls North Korea's nuclear policy a 'threat to peace'

As a "threat to international and regional peace and security," France denounced North Korea's passage of a legislation announcing its preparedness to conduct nuclear strikes on Friday.

After North Korean state media earlier on Friday claimed that Pyongyang had enacted a law allowing for preventative strikes, including in the face of conventional warfare, the foreign ministry made its announcement.

"This new escalation on the part of the North Korean authorities represents a threat to international and regional peace and security," said a ministry spokeswoman.

France "notes with great concern the increasingly aggressive declarations from North Korea", she added.

Since North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has declared that the country's nuclear status is now "irreversible," Pyongyang's move practically ends the chance of denuclearization discussions.

An increased level of animosity exists between the North and the South at the time of the announcement.

As well as conducting a record number of weapons tests this year, Pyongyang has blamed Seoul for the COVID-19 outbreak in its territory.

(With inputs from agencies)

