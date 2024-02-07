Four children killed, others injured in airstrike on school in Myanmar

Four children were killed and at least 15 others were injured after an airstrike hit a school in the south-eastern Karenni state of Myanmar, as per the witnesses.



The victims, who were boys aged between 12 to 14, were students studying in a school in Daw Si Ei village. The school had around 200 students and was run by former government teachers and local community members.



Meanwhile, two other children were in critical condition after suffering injuries in the head and abdomen. One of the victim's mother reported seeing a plane as well as a fighter jet which flew over the village at 10 am local time on Monday (Feb 5).

“I didn’t even dare to go and look outside in the moments after the bomb dropped,” said Hay Blute Moo, while speaking to The Guardian. “My children were so scared that they hid under the bed and cried after they escaped from the airstrike, especially the youngest one. He hugged me and cried for a long time,” she added.

Students were running towards the bunker when the strike happened: witnesses

The witnesses said that the students at the school were trying to run towards a bunker when the school was struck. Various communities across Myanmar have been routinely digging bunkers to protect themselves from military airstrikes.



After the attack, the school facilities were reportedly reduced to rubble and the surrounding area had stains of blood.



A 16-year-old boy, who reached the school shortly after the attack happened, said that he witnessed the bodies of three victims, which included his 14-year-old brother.

Watch: India to fence border with Myanmar, no more free movement regime for Myanmar He said that the fourth victim died as people tried to rush him to the nearest medical facility. Such medical facilities are run by community members and local resistance forces.



Myanmar’s military, since coming to power after a coup in February 2021, has been struggling to subdue opposition under its rule and has depended on scorched earth tactics and airstrikes to push back against opposition.



No statement was issued by the military on Monday’s airstrikes. In the past. The military has targeted civilian areas and infrastructure which include schools, medical facilities and religious buildings.