India to fence 1643-kilometre Indo-Myanmar border: Amit Shah

In a significant move towards bolstering border security, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that the Modi government is steadfast in its commitment to constructing an impenetrable fence along the entire 1643-kilometer-long Indo-Myanmar border. The project aims to fortify national security and curb illicit activities in the region, Shah said.

A patrol track along the border will also be paved for better surveillance of the border area.

