/Four Assam police commandos injured in ULFA(I) attack in Tinsukia

Four Assam Police commandos were injured after United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) militants carried out an attack on a police camp in Tinsukia district on Sunday (March 22). The injured personnel were rushed to a hospital in Dibrugarh and are out of danger and in stable condition, AMCH superintendent Dhruvajyoti Bhuyan said.

ULFA claimed responsibility for the assault in the Jagun area, saying 'Operation Bujoni' was carried out in retaliation against Assam Police's repeated action against the banned outfit, and alleged drone attacks by the Army on its camps last year.

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The attack took place around 2 am, when militants allegedly fired multiple rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) shells at the camp, with five of the launched shells exploding. Security personnel stationed at the camp immediately retaliated, leading to a brief exchange of gunfire.

In recent years, the group has shifted from large-scale territory control to "hit-and-run" tactics after the central forces' crackdown, including the use of grenades, IEDs, and sophisticated weapons like RPGs.

The incident comes as the state is slated for assembly elections on April 9, along with Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry, which will also undergo single-phase polling on the same day.

Security forces have intensified patrolling and launched a massive search operation in the surrounding forest areas to track down the attackers.