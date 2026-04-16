/Former Virginia Lt Gov Justin Fairfax kills wife and then himself: Police

Former DemocraticVirginiaLt. Gov. Justin Fairfax was found dead in an apartment on Thursday (Apr 16). The Fairfax County Police Department called it a murder-suicide case. He allegedly shot and killed his wife, Cerina, and then killed himself. The incident took place at their residence. Police Chief Kevin Davis said the couple’s two teenage children were at home when the incident occurred; it was their son who called 911 and informed the authorities.
The police responded to the call and reached their home shortly after midnight in Annandale, Virginia. According to initial findings, the police indicated that both shootings in the “domestic-related incident" may have involved the same firearm. The police department tweeted, “Officers are on scene of a death investigation in the 8100 block of Guinevere Dr in Annandale. An adult male & an adult female were found deceased inside a residence. Preliminarily, all parties are accounted for & there is no threat to the community. Detectives are investigating.”
Chief Davis revealed that the tragedy unfolded following a period of significant marital strain.The couple was reportedly in the early stages of a "complicated and messy" divorce; Justin Fairfax had recently been served with legal paperwork related to an upcoming court proceeding, an event investigators believe may have served as the catalyst for the violence.
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The investigation highlighted a history of domestic tension. In January 2026, Justin Fairfax had called authorities alleging his wife had assaulted him. However, police determined at the time that no such assault occurred, a conclusion supported by footage from security cameras Cerina Fairfax had installed within the residence.