/Two sisters die by suicide in Jodhpur hours before wedding

A shocking incident came to light in Rajasthan after two sisters, who were preparing for their upcoming wedding, died by suicide in Manai Village in Jodhpur after allegedly consuming poison. According to police, both women, identified as Shobha (25) and Vimla (23), were set to get married on Saturday. Their families were busy preparing for the wedding festivities of their two daughters when the incident happened.



The pre-wedding events at their homes continued until Friday night, and both brides-to-be's sisters went to sleep at around midnight.

"At about 4 am, their health suddenly deteriorated, prompting family members to take them to a private hospital. They were declared dead on arrival, and their bodies were brought back home, where funeral preparations began," ADCP (West) Roshan Meena said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The family rushed them to a private hospital upon discovering their conditions they were pronounced dead upon arrival.

Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the scene and halted the funeral preparations, which had begun after their death. Police took the bodies under custody for post-mortem examination before being returned to the family.

Based on a preliminary investigation into the incident, police suggested ingestion of a poisonous substance as the cause of death.

However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed once the post-mortem report is completed. Police said that no suicide notes were found at the scene, while further investigation into the incident is underway.

(If you or someone you know wants help for mental well-being, don't hesitate to talk to a professional. You can contact local authorities and also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information in the above link. WION is not associated with any of these organisations and does not make any recommendations.)