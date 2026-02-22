/Who was Edwin Lutyens? His statue at Rashtrapati Bhavan to be replaced with C Rajagopalachari’s

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Feb 22) announced that a statue of British architect Edwin Lutyens situated in Rashtrapati Bhavan will be replaced by a statue of C Rajagoplachari, the first Governor-General of independent India.



During the 131st episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, Modi pointed out that, unfortunately, even after independence, the statues of British Administrators remained in the Rashtrapati Bhawan, while those of India's great leaders were not honoured with a place there.

“A statue of British architect Edwin Lutyens also stood in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Now, this statue will be replaced by a statue of Rajaji (C Rajagopalachari),” he said.

The Prime Minister described the move as a significant step towards shedding colonial legacy and embracing a mindset of celebrating symbols of Indian culture.



Modi referred to his 2022 speech from Red Fort during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, where he outlined 'Panch-Pran'(five resolves) for a developed India, which included a pledge to move away from the mentality of slavery.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan is taking a significant step in this regard, Modi said and announced that the "Rajaji Utsav," to commemorate the legacy of the first governor general, will be celebrated on February 23. The statue of C Rajagopalchri will also be unveiled on the same day in the Central Courtyard of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“Rajagopalachari was among those who saw power not as a position but as a service. His conduct, self-restraint, and independent thinking in public life inspire us even today,” He added.

An exhibition on Rajgopalachari will take place during the Rajaji Utsav, from February 24 to March 1.

Who was Edwin Lutyens?



Sir Edwin Landseer Lutyens, known as the architect of New Delhi, was a prominent British architect celebrated for his versatility. Along with Herbert Baker, he served as the principal architect of New Delhi (often called Lutyens’ Delhi) after the British decided to shift the capital of colonial India from Calcutta to Delhi.

He is credited with designing the city’s layout, characterised by wide, tree-lined boulevards and expansive green spaces. His key works include the Rashtrapati Bhavan (erstwhile Viceroy’s House), India Gate, and the North Block and South Block.