Former US president Trump slams nation's 'insane', 'woke' education system at Iowa rally

Former United States president Donald Trump on Monday slammed the nation's "insane" education system and vowed to revamp it. He further pledged to bring back "common sense" schooling as part of his "America First" campaign.

Trump was speaking to potential voters in Iowa when he touched upon the highly debated issue that is expected to continue to dominate the conversations throughout the year and up to next year's elections.

"We have to get back to common sense, and that is reading, writing, arithmetic," Trump told the crowd in Davenport. As per AFP, he was answering an audience question about schools becoming "indoctrination camps," focused on "sexualizing our children."

Reiterating Republican allegations of appropriation of "wokeness" into teaching Donald Trump Iowa at the rally said that "what they're teaching in schools today is insane."

Earlier, in January, Trump had called for federal funding cuts to school programmes that dealt with "critical race theory, gender ideology, or other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content."

Trump also promised to champion "school choice" i.e., giving parents the right to elect principals, and state — rather than federal — control over curriculums. As per Merriam-Webster, it also means that "students are given the choice to attend a school other than their district's public school".

Former president Trump said that if he were to win the 2024 Presidential elections, he'll "fight to expand that right to every single state in America."

He also echoed his previous pledge to "keep men out of women's sports." This is a reference to another highly debated topic about whether transgender women and girls should be allowed to participate in women's sports.

(With inputs from agencies)

