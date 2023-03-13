Donald Trump's ‘Justice for All’ knocks Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' to become iTunes No. 1 song

Former US president Donald Trump may not be in power but he certainly knows how to stay in the 24-hour news cycle. The Republican leader has knocked pop superstar Miley Cyrus off the top of the iTunes chart over the weekend with his hit song Justice for All”.

The former president sang the duet with J6 Prison Choir where he recited the Pledge of Allegiance while the background singers, comprising of people jailed for their role in the January 6 US Capitol Hill riots, sang the "Star-Spangled Banner".

The song was made available on all major streaming services Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube, earlier this month. The two-minute and 20-second song managed to overthrow "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus which had been topping the list ever since its release.

Trump even took to his Truth Social platform to share the news of his song breaking new records. Reportedly, Trump recorded his part of the song a few weeks ago at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

The song was released to raise funds to support the families of Trump supporters who are in jail for their role in the riots. The official music video of the song was released last week on Saturday on social media platform Rumble.

However, a section of the public did not take heart to the song. Some suggested that it was an attempt by Trump and Co. to paint the January 6 riots as a political cause and portray those who carried it out as protesters being persecuted by the state.

Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election last year. Though still the numero uno choice of most Republican leaders, Trump has his task cut out if he wants to secure a GOP nomination.

The absence of the 'Red wave' in the midterm election last November managed to dent his popularity, but the former president is making sure that he stays in the public light.

